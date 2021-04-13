हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Vaccine after linking PAN with AADHAAR, trying times for these Mumbai residents

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stands at 5,27,119, including 12,060 casualties. According to the official data, there are 90,267 active cases in the financial capital.

New Delhi: People who arrived at Mumbai's Rajwadi vaccine center on Tuesday for getting the COVID-19 Jab are facing a very unique trouble. This pertains to the linking of Aadhaar Card with PAN Card. As per the new rule, vaccines are being given to those people who have Aadhar card and PAN card linked. While a few people got their Aadhaar linked with PAN Card on the spot, some are still facing trouble. 

With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has been working to increase the bed capacity at treatment facilities and has announced the setting up of three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai in the next five-six weeks. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stands at 5,27,119, including 12,060 casualties. According to the official data, there are 90,267 active cases in the financial capital.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, beneficiaries need to register themselves on Co-WIN portal to get jabs. Those who do not have access to the Co-WIN portal can go to the centre and take COVID-19 vaccines. Only registered beneficiaries will be given vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm. The unregistered ones can take the jabs from 3 pm to 9 pm. They just need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof.

India is overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus. India`s overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil`s 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The death toll in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, as per the data.

(With inputs from Prashant Ankushrao. This is a developing story, further details are awaited).

COVID-19CoronavirusMaharashtra
