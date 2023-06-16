Your Bank Account To be Closed If It Has More Than Rs 30,000? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Post

New Delhi: While the Reserve Bank of India issues several guidelines from time to time regarding banking operations, a new viral message is doing the round that talks about bank account balance.

The viral message says that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced new rules regarding bank balance of the customers. The message adds that Shaktikanta Das has announced that if you have more than Rs 30,000 balance in your account, then your account will be closed.

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake. PIB has said that the RBI has not taken any such decision.

"It is being claimed in a news that the governor of the Reserve Bank of India has made an important announcement regarding bank accounts that if any account holder has more than Rs 30,000 in his account then his account will be closed. This news is fake. RBI has not taken any such decision," PIB has tweeted.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.