Your PF balance, details of last contribution is just a phone call away

New Delhi: Every employee of an organization with an active PF (Provident Fund) account is allotted a Universal Account Number (UAN). With UAN you can you can easily access your PF profile and download online passbook, request for transfer and change. To avail these benefits you must create login by visiting UAN Homepage.

However, the EPFO has also brought in a very easy and hassle free facility to its subscribers, using which they can know their PF Balance and details of last contribution. You need not go for even online services, as now, the details of your provident fund is just a phone call away. All you need to do is give a missed call.

EPFO members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered Mobile number.

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C number, AADHAAR and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF Balance.

Live TV

#mute

What is the Pre-Requiste For Availing Missed Call Facility?

The subscriber’s mobile number must activated with UAN at Unified Portal.

The subscriber must make sure that any one of following KYC is available against the UAN.

a. Bank A/c Number.

b. Aadhaar Card

c. PAN Card

How does the missed call facility work

Just give a missed call from your registered mobile number to 01122901406

The call automatically gets disconnected after two rings

It is a free of cost service, so the member doesn’t have to pay to avail this service

It is to be noted that Retirement fund body EPFO has made UAN mandatory for all employers covered under the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952.