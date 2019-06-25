Case against Army Colonel, 40 jawans for beating, threatening villagers near Pune

A case has been registered against an Indian Army Colonel and 40 other armymen for allegedly using arms to threaten people living in a village in Maharashtra. The incident occurred in Rajguru Nagar in Pune when Colonel Kedar Gaikwad allegedly threatened the villagers over ancestral property in the area.

It has been alleged in the complaint that the Colonel used his whole battalion for the purpose. The battalion has been accused of indulging in fistfight with the villager who had fought with the Colonel’s father.

Colonel Gaikwad’s father had bought 64 acres of land in a village near Pune, over which he indulged in a dispute with a villager named Sunil Bharne. According to Colonel Gaikwad’s father, Bharne had illegally occupied the land owned by him. However, Bharne claims that he had bought the land and has been using it for farming since long.

On June 14, Colonel Gaikwad’s father and Sunil Bharne indulged in scuffle. The Colonel, who is posted in the artillery unit in Hyderabad, was later informed about the incident. He then reached the village along with 40 members of his battalion. They beat up Bharne and also threatened people using arms.

A case has been registered and process has begun to seek permission from the Indian Army to initiate action against the Colonel and other members of the battalion.