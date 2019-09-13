close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
devotees

Devotees make way for ambulance amidst Ganesh Visarjan procession, video wins hearts — Watch

Thousands of devotees, soaked in religious fervour, were taking the Ganesh idol for an immersion when an ambulance appeared, struggling to pass through the crowd.

Devotees make way for ambulance amidst Ganesh Visarjan procession, video wins hearts — Watch
File Image

New Delhi: Setting yet another example of humanity, devotees on Thursday were seen making way for an ambulance to pass smoothly during the massive Ganesh idol immersion procession in Pune in Maharashtra. The Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday marked the culmination of ten-day long festival to Hindu god Ganesha.

Thousands of devotees, soaked in religious fervour, were taking the Ganesh idol for an immersion when an ambulance came in. Seeing the emergency-vehicle, people started to pave way for it and within seconds, created a corridor for it to help it pass successfully. 

The incident was captured on the camera and shared on social media, winning a thumbs-up from the netizens. 

Watch the video below: 

According to the recently ammended Motor Vehicle Act, violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for not giving way to an ambulance or other emergency vehicles.

Earlier this year, during the Puri Rath Yatra, devotees were seen showing a similar gesture by creating a corridor-pathway for a medical van.

Tags:
devoteesGanesh visarjanMaharashtraPuneGanesh immersion
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi's Nagpur visit cancelled due to rain alert

Must Watch

PT11M28S

Odd-Even scheme to be implemented from Nov 4 to 15 in Delhi