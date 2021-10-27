Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi decides to call special Assembly session on Nov 8

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to call a special session of Legislative Assembly on November 8, said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here on Wendesday (October 27).

Addressing media persons, the Chief Minister said, "We demand the Centre abolish farm laws by November 8 or else, we will abolish them at the special session on November 8."

CM Charanjit Singh Channi further said, "We also demand the Centre to withdraw notification citing the increase in BSF range from 15 km to 50 km or else, we will be forced to abolish it by November 8. This will affect Centre-State relations."

On Tuesday, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh disqualified Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jaito, Baldev Singh Kalyan, from the membership of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. This development comes in just months before the state of Punjab is slated to go for Assembly elections.

As per the official release on Tuesday, "Speaker has been pleased to disqualify Sardar Baldev Singh Kalyan, MLA elected from 89-Jaito (SC) Assembly Constituency in the State of Punjab from the membership of the Punjab Legislative Assembly w.e.f. today i.e. October 26, 2021 as per the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India."

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. BJP, Shiromani Akali Dali and Congress are also the prominent parties who will contest the Assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, the announcement by former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh that he will soon share the name and symbol of his new party once it is confirmed by the Election Commission, has given a new twist to state politics.

(With Agency Inputs)

