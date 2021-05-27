Punjab extends lockdown curbs till June 10, here's what's allowed and what's not

New Delhi: Punjab on Thursday extended the coronavirus restrictions in the state till June 10 after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, as per a government statement.

The Amarinder Singh-led government had imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and a night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19 infection. Earlier, the state government had extended the COVID-19 curbs till May 31.

Though, the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles has been removed and the elective surgeries and OPD operations in hospitals has been allowed.

The elective surgeries were stopped on April 12 to ensure adequate availability of beds and medicine oxygen for serious infection cases.

Also, the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles is being removed, the limit on commercial passenger vehicles and taxis will continue to be in place.

According to the official statement, the CM directed that the deputy commissioners may make adjustments for the opening of shops dealing in non-essential items as merited by local conditions.

Given the comfortable oxygen situation currently, it will now be allowed to be used for essential non-medical purposes, though, a three-day buffer stock of it to be maintained at all times.

Further, the CM also ordered the creation of more technical and specialist posts to meet the demand of the possible third wave.

