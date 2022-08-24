Indian Railways has been working relentlessly to connect states across India with the rail network. From extending rail networks to unreachable rural destinations to now having train services in every possible state including North-East India with the rest of the nation, railways have one of the largest rail networks across the globe. Indian Railways indeed leaves no stone unturned when it comes to offering comfort and convenience to passengers. Recently, a video tweeted by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice, shows how in the 1990s, a question about Railway Projects for Manipur was asked, and the then govt promisingly replied that the work on it had started then. However, it is only now that, after so many decades, the current Modi govt has solved the problem by connecting all the Northeastern states with a proper railway link.

"Railway Projects for MANIPUR were conceived in 1990.. It's only @narendramodi Ji, who has fulfilled it. Now, all North East States are connected and more projects are on the pipeline to link NE with rest of India. And reservation provisions are made easy for the passengers," read the tweet.

Furthermore, Railway officials have now started working on connecting northeastern state capitals with Delhi through a rail network by 2024. Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, a few months ago mentioned that over 60 percent of work connecting Northeastern states to the national capital is complete, and the remaining 40 percent is believed to be completed by 2024.

Some northeastern states like Guwahati (adjoining Assam's capital Dispur), Tripura's capital Agartala and Naharlagun town in Arunachal Pradesh are already connected to Delhi via rail link. Danve even mentioned that before this year ends, the work on Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) would be completed within the Indian territory.