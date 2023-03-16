Confirmed! Indian Railways To Launch Vande Bharat Express On Delhi-Jaipur Route, Likely To Run From March

Indian Railways is all set to launch the eleventh Vande Bharat Express train in India. As per a notification by North Western Railway, the new semi-high-speed train will be operated on the Delhi-Jaipur route and will most likely be launched by the third week of March 2023. Expectations are that the train will be operated after 20 March 2023. Once operational, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between the cities and will take 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete the journey.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express trains are operational on 10 routes in India, covering multiple states. The routes of the advanced semi-high speed train include New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express, Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express, Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express: Woman Sits On Serving Tray In Train, Viral Pic Angers Netizens

It is to be noted that the Indian Railways is working on employing more of these trains on different routes in India because of its advanced qualities. The train offers an on-demand Wi-Fi connection option. Furthermore, the trains also have 32-inch screens that provide passengers with information and entertainment.

Due to the ACs' 1% increased energy efficiency, the Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environmentally beneficial. Trains operated by Vande Bharat 2.0 are outfitted with KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System). The sleeper Vande Bharat trains are electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed intercity trains with a predicted top speed of 220 kmph.

Furthermore, the government has also released a production plan of 102 Vande Bharat Trains. The new rakes will be constructed in Indian Railways Manufacturing Units in accordance with design (35 in 2022-2023 and 67 in 2023-2024). A total of Rs 19479 crore has been allocated for the PH 21-Rolling Stock Project (Carriages), which is in charge of providing Vande Bharat trains, including various coaches, in the revised estimate for the fiscal year 2022–2023.