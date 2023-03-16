Vande Bharat Express: Woman Sits On Serving Tray In Train, Viral Pic Angers Netizens

Vande Bharat Express has been in the news since the train was first launched in February 2019. Since then, the name of the train keeps appearing in the news for one or the other reason. Sometimes these headlines are positive, and others bend towards the grey side. This time the train is in the headlines because of one of the passengers misusing the amenities of the semi-high-speed train. A video clip showing a female passenger sitting on the tray attached to the back of the seat was shared on the internet.

The video shared on the internet shows a female passenger sitting on the serving tray attached to the seat. The tray is provided on the train to keep laptops or other small items during the journey. However, the girl in the video sat on the tray with both feet on it while carrying out her conversation with another passenger sitting in front of her.

It is to be noted that the video was shared on the internet by one of her fellow passengers. Reports suggest that the incident occurred on the Vande Bharat Express train operating between New Delhi and Katra. Some more details suggest that the video was shared on March 5.

This is not the first time the news of the Vande Bharat Train risking damage has come to light. Before this, there have been multiple incidents damaging the train from outside. For instance, the train on various routes has been attacked with stones in different states and has also been involved in accidents, hitting animals.

Meanwhile, the government has revealed the production plan for 102 Vande Bharat trains to be produced in India. 102 Vande Bharat rakes will be constructed in Indian Railways Manufacturing Units in accordance with design (35 in 2022-2023 and 67 in 2023-2024). A total of Rs 19479 crore has been allocated for the PH 21-Rolling Stock Project (Carriages), which is in charge of providing Vande Bharat trains, including various coaches, in the revised estimate for the fiscal year 2022–2023.