Cyclone Biparjoy: Railways Cancels Few More Trains As Precautionary Measure

Indian Railways has cancelled 76 trains so far, while they have also short-terminated 36 trains and changed the origin station of 31 trains operating under Western Railway.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:27 AM IST|Source: PTI

The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday decided to cancel or short-terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy', which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.

In a release, the WR said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of the safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

The release said so far, 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release. Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per the rules, it added.

