Vande Bharat Express Now Operational On 16 Routes in India: Check Full List

Vande Bharat Express trains are a modern means of transport operated by Indian Railways, gaining popularity among the masses. Hence, the government is working on the expansion of the presence of the train in India. As part of these plans, the government has already deployed the train on 16 routes and plans on increasing its presence further. Furthermore, the Indian transporter has plans of operating 300 units of the train in the coming years.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the latest unit of the train on the Puri-Howrah route. With this flag-off, Odisha now has its first Vande Bharat, while West Bengal got the second unit of the semi-high-speed train. The PM virtually inaugurated the train on this route along with other projects in the state, like the dedication of a 100 percent electrified rail network in the state.

Also read: PM Modi Flags Off Odisha's First Vande Bharat Express On Puri-Howrah Route: Check Fare, Timings

Vande Bharat Route List

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Route 11: Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Route 12: Chennai- Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

Route 13: Secundrabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Route 14: Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

Route 15: Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express

Route 16: Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Train

Upcoming Vande Bharat Trains

Meanwhile, the Indian government plans on launching more Vande Bharat trains in India, covering various parts and cities. Following the launch of the train on the Puri-Howrah route, the government plans on launching the train on Goa-Mumbai, Patna-Ranchi and Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri routes in India.

Vande Bharat City Wise Distribution

The Indian Railways intends to launch the most Vande Bharat Express trains from Metro cities among the covered cities, linking well-known places within 500–800 kilometres. Delhi receives the most Vande Bharat trains,5, followed by Mumbai with 3, Chennai with 2, and Secunderabad with 2. On the other side, Kolkata currently only has one Vande Bharat train; however, at least three more will be arriving soon.