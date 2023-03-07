topStoriesenglish2580785
NewsRailways
DELHI-MEERUT RRTS

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Duhai Depot On Priority Corridor Opens - Watch Video

The Duhai Depot of the India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Delhi-Meerut corridor is now functional with state-of-the-art facilities, National Capital Region Transport Corporation officials said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Duhai Depot On Priority Corridor Opens - Watch Video

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the nodal body working on the India's first RRTS has opened the Duhai Depot of the rapid rail on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is now functional with state-of-the-art facilities, National Capital Region Transport Corporation officials said and released a video of the facility on the social media handles. As per officials, the infrastructure, including administration building, workshops and inspection bay lines have been built in less than two years.

The RRTS will be the India's first regional rapid rail running on 88 km long Delhi-Meerut corridor, passing through Ghaziabad and Sahibabad among others stations. The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of India's first RRTS was set to be operational by the last week of March and the focus would be on making it the most environment-friendly and commuter-centric transport system.

"Duhai Depot, key to managing operations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, is ready. State-of-the-art modern facilities for the complete care of RRTS trainsets are now functional," an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The RRTS is a rail-based high speed, high frequency, regional commute transit system connecting metropolitan and big cities, towns and urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR). The estimated daily ridership on the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor is 8 lakh and once operational, the RRTS will take more than 1 lakh private vehicles off roads.

While the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will be fully operational by 2025, NCRTC is also working on multiple other corridors to connect the National Capital with other cities within a vicinity of 100 km from Delhi.

The NCRTC has already announced to set up RRTS lines on Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Alwar routes. While the Delhi-Panipat line will pass through Sonipat and Murthal and can be extended till Karnal, the Delhi-Alwar line will pass through Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011