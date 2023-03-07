Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Duhai Depot On Priority Corridor Opens - Watch Video

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the nodal body working on the India's first RRTS has opened the Duhai Depot of the rapid rail on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is now functional with state-of-the-art facilities, National Capital Region Transport Corporation officials said and released a video of the facility on the social media handles. As per officials, the infrastructure, including administration building, workshops and inspection bay lines have been built in less than two years.

The RRTS will be the India's first regional rapid rail running on 88 km long Delhi-Meerut corridor, passing through Ghaziabad and Sahibabad among others stations. The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of India's first RRTS was set to be operational by the last week of March and the focus would be on making it the most environment-friendly and commuter-centric transport system.

"Duhai Depot, key to managing operations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, is ready. State-of-the-art modern facilities for the complete care of RRTS trainsets are now functional," an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The RRTS is a rail-based high speed, high frequency, regional commute transit system connecting metropolitan and big cities, towns and urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR). The estimated daily ridership on the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor is 8 lakh and once operational, the RRTS will take more than 1 lakh private vehicles off roads.

While the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will be fully operational by 2025, NCRTC is also working on multiple other corridors to connect the National Capital with other cities within a vicinity of 100 km from Delhi.

The NCRTC has already announced to set up RRTS lines on Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Alwar routes. While the Delhi-Panipat line will pass through Sonipat and Murthal and can be extended till Karnal, the Delhi-Alwar line will pass through Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror.