Due to a dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations, a number of gates at four Delhi Metro stations were shut down until 11 AM on Saturday, according to the DMRC. ITO, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate are these stations. Additionally, DMRC warned that due to strict security checks on Independence Day, metro station security checks may take longer than usual. In order to maintain smooth vehicular traffic, Delhi Police had previously also issued a traffic advice.

"Security Update Due to Independence Day dress rehearsal, the following gates are closed till 1100 hrs - At ITO, gates no 1, 2 & 3 are closed - At Lalquila, gate no 4 is closed - At Jama Masjid, gates no 3 & 4 are closed - At Delhi Gate gate no 1, 4 & 5 are closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

"All stations are open and other gates can be used for entry/exit," it said in another tweet. The DMRC on Friday had said parking facilities will not be available at its stations from 6 AM on Sunday till 2 PM on August 15 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.

However, it had stated that regular Metro rail service will continue. Currently, DMRC is in charge of running and maintaining the nearly 390-kilometer network, which has 286 metro stations and is one of the biggest in the world. These stations include Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida.

Based on Delhi Police's traffic advisory, eight roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated.