Delhi Metro has announced the RK Ashram Marg Metro station on the blue line will be the new interchange hub of the DMRC network. The blue line of the metro connects Dwarka metro station with Vaishali/ Noida Electronic city. It is to be noted that this will be Central Delhi's fifth interchange hub. The new hub is expected to improve the connectivity of the network.

Shorter routes will be available for Metro commuters travelling from Central to North Delhi, thanks to the new interchange facility connected to the proposed underground RK Ashram Marg station of the extended Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg).

Central Delhi’s new Interchange Hub R.K Ashram Marg Metro station on Blue Line is being converted into an interchange. It will be connecting R.K Ashram Marg Metro station of Magenta Line. Commuters will have access to alternate & shorter routes from Central to North Delhi. pic.twitter.com/2L8pIiWJ2V — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) May 7, 2022

The news was made public through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) official Twitter handle. The post said, "Central Delhi’s new Interchange Hub | R.K Ashram Marg Metro station on Blue Line is being converted into an interchange. It will be connecting R.K Ashram Marg Metro station of Magenta Line. Commuters will have access to alternate & shorter routes from Central to North Delhi."

Also read: Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail: India’s First RRTS trains handed over to NCRTC under Make In India

"The new underground station will be constructed adjacent to the existing elevated station. This interchange will provide a convenient mode of transit and will help in decongesting the busy Blue Line.", they added.

In a similar update, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the building of two multi-modal integration (MMI) systems for Rs. 4.59 crore, adding that coordinated efforts by the PWD and the DMRC would lower the project's cost and save time.

This project is aimed at improving the connectivity between IIT Delhi and Panchsheel Park metros stations. It is expected to save time for the commuters. Transport arrangements like e-rickshaws, autos and others will be provided as part of the project.