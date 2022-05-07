The first trainset of India’s First RRTS corridor has been handed over to NCRTC in the presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India. Under the Make in India initiative, 100 percent of these state-of-the-art RRTS train sets are being manufactured in India at the Alstom’s factory in Savli, Gujarat.

After the handing over of the trains to NCRTC by Alstom, these trainsets will be brought on the large trailers to the Duhai depot being developed at Ghaziabad at a rapid pace for the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor. All facilities of operation and maintenance of these trainsets are nearing completion at this depot.

The ceremony of handing over was organised at the manufacturing plant of Alstom (earlier Bombardier) today, where the keys of the RRTS trainsets were handed over to NCRTC.

The interiors, along with the commuter-centric features of India’s first RRTS trains, were unveiled on March 16, 2022, at the Duhai Depot, Ghaziabad. These RRTS trains will be the fastest trains in India, with a design speed of 180km/h, the operational speed of 160km/h and an average speed of 100 km /h.

The modern RRTS trains will have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) and other amenities. The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have Standard as well as Premium class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women commuters.

