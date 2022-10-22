Diwali 2022: 26 Special trains DELAYED during festive season, check list here

The festival of lights, Diwali, is here after a two-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian Railways like always has not left a stone unturned in initiating festive special trains to accommodate passengers, and give them all the comfort and convenience of travelling. Indian Railways initiated 179 festive special trains to manage passenger rush, however, due to various reasons 26 special trains were delayed and rescheduled today. The reasons why these trains have been rescheduled include bad weather conditions, law and order situations, maintenance, and operational works, which are to be laid on tracks today. Further, apart from these, IRCTC cancelled over 80 trains today.

Passengers can check their trainss' status via IRCTC's official website or NTES app. Indian Railways tend to cancel, divert and reschedule trains due to various reasons. If your train is cancelled then Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked via counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Here’s the full list of cancelled special trains on October 22:

03256 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - PATNA JN (PNBE)

03356 GAYA - KIUL MEMU SPECIAL

03386 GAYA-JAJ PASSENGER SPL

03389 KIUL-GAYA PASSENGER SPL

03390 GAYA-KIUL PASSENGER SPL

04064 DLI-BGP SPL

04067 NDLS-SHC SPL

04990 RE-DLI EXP SPL

05092 STP-GD SPECIAL

05096 GKP-NKE UNRESERVED EXP

05264 SPJ-KIR MEMU PASS SPL

05404 GAYA-JMP SPL

07284 NDL-HX DEMU

09488 VG - MSH PASSENGER SPL

12204 SHC GARIB RATH

12530 LJN PPTA S F

13024 GAYA-HWH EXP

13553 ASN-BSB MEMU EXP

14673 SHAHEED EXPRESS

15159 CPR DURG EXP

16650 NCJ-MAQ PARASURAM EXP

18109 TATA ITR EXP

18478 YNRK-PURI EXPRESS

18626 HTE-PRNC EXP

22637 MAS-MAQ SF EXP

22868 NZM DURG SF HUMSAFAR EXP

Further, Central Railway has increased platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis at major stations in Mumbai from Saturday to curb overcrowding amid the festive season.