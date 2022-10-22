Diwali 2022: 26 Special trains DELAYED during festive season, check list here
Diwali 2022: 26 Special trains DELAYED during festive season, due to multiple reasons; Here's the full list of rescheduled trains on October 22.
- 26 Special trains delayed during festive season
- Trains have been delayed and rescheduled due to multiple reasons
- Check full list of delayed trains HERE
Trending Photos
The festival of lights, Diwali, is here after a two-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian Railways like always has not left a stone unturned in initiating festive special trains to accommodate passengers, and give them all the comfort and convenience of travelling. Indian Railways initiated 179 festive special trains to manage passenger rush, however, due to various reasons 26 special trains were delayed and rescheduled today. The reasons why these trains have been rescheduled include bad weather conditions, law and order situations, maintenance, and operational works, which are to be laid on tracks today. Further, apart from these, IRCTC cancelled over 80 trains today.
Passengers can check their trainss' status via IRCTC's official website or NTES app. Indian Railways tend to cancel, divert and reschedule trains due to various reasons. If your train is cancelled then Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked via counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.
Also read: Dhanteras 2022: IRCTC cancels over 80 trains on October 22, Check full list HERE
Here’s the full list of cancelled special trains on October 22:
03256 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - PATNA JN (PNBE)
03356 GAYA - KIUL MEMU SPECIAL
03386 GAYA-JAJ PASSENGER SPL
03389 KIUL-GAYA PASSENGER SPL
03390 GAYA-KIUL PASSENGER SPL
04064 DLI-BGP SPL
04067 NDLS-SHC SPL
04990 RE-DLI EXP SPL
05092 STP-GD SPECIAL
05096 GKP-NKE UNRESERVED EXP
05264 SPJ-KIR MEMU PASS SPL
05404 GAYA-JMP SPL
07284 NDL-HX DEMU
09488 VG - MSH PASSENGER SPL
12204 SHC GARIB RATH
12530 LJN PPTA S F
13024 GAYA-HWH EXP
13553 ASN-BSB MEMU EXP
14673 SHAHEED EXPRESS
15159 CPR DURG EXP
16650 NCJ-MAQ PARASURAM EXP
18109 TATA ITR EXP
18478 YNRK-PURI EXPRESS
18626 HTE-PRNC EXP
22637 MAS-MAQ SF EXP
22868 NZM DURG SF HUMSAFAR EXP
Further, Central Railway has increased platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis at major stations in Mumbai from Saturday to curb overcrowding amid the festive season.
Live Tv
More Stories