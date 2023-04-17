God's Own Country Kerala's First Vande Bharat Express: Route, Speed, Timings

Indian Railways is expanding the presence of Vande Bharat trains in India. The newest advanced trains will be deployed in Kerala and will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. The ceremony will take place during the PM's visit to the state to participate in a program titled 'YuVAM'. With the deployment of the semi-high-speed train on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route, Kerala will have its first Vande Bharat train, while India will get the 15th unit of the train. Furthermore, this will be the third unit of the train for the Southern Railway Zone.

Kerala Vande Bharat Express Train: Route

The new semi-high-speed train in Kerala is expected to be operated between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur railway stations. It is to be noted that the train arrived in Kerala on April 14 and will conduct its trial run on April 22. As per reports, during its trial run, the train will pass through several stations, including Jolarpettai, Erode, Podanur, and Shoranur. Based on the proposal, the train will be leaving out the northernmost district of Kasargod.

Reports suggest, once operational, the train will provide connectivity to multiple stations between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, including Kottayam, Kollam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur and Kozhikode.

Kerala Vande Bharat Express Train: Speed

The new Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to cover a distance of 501 km in around 7 hours and 30 minutes. The train on this route is expected to be operated at 110 kmph, considering the nature of the track in Kerala. However, at its full capacity, the train can go up to 180 kmph.

Vande Bharat trainset from ICF, Chennai has reached Kerala.



— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 15, 2023

Kerala Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The information on the schedule of the new Vande Bharat train is still scarce. However, reports suggest that the train will depart for its destination early morning and will be back at the base station by nightfall. Furthermore, like most other units of the train, it is expected to be operated 6 days a week.

Kerala Vande Bharat Express: Features

The new Vande Bharat Express in Kerala will have 16 coaches, like the other trains, these trains will be loaded with advanced features. The train will have Wi-Fi, reclining seats, sliding doors, and more such amenities.

Vande Bharat Express Routes

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express



Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express



Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express



Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express



Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express



Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express



Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express



Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express



Route 9: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express



Route 10: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express



Route 11: Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express



Route 12: Chennai- Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express



Route 13: Secundrabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express



Route 14: Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express