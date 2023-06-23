Greater Noida Duo Arrested For Making Reel Atop A Moving Goods Train: Watch Video

Two college students, who were seen posing for a social media reel while standing atop a moving goods train in Greater Noida on International Yoga Day, have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force, officials said on Friday. The video showed the two bare-chested men, aged 19 and 22, flexing their muscles as the train crossed a water body. The duo, natives of Jarcha in Greater Noida, was held on Thursday after the video clip went viral on social media. "Police took immediate cognizance of the video in which two youths are seen performing stunts on the goods train. Both of them have been arrested by the RPF,” a police spokesperson said.

An official of the local Jarcha police station said the accused are college students. “They told police that the video was made by them on June 21, which was International Yoga Day as they wanted to become popular on social media," the official told.

Also, with a number of controversial videos filmed in the Delhi Metro going viral in the last several weeks, the DMRC has also urged commuters not to make reels inside metro trains and warned that any activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited.

Recently, a video of a young woman gyrating to the popular Bollywood song "Assalam-e-Ishqum" surfaced online. Prior to this, a string of other videos made inside metro trains and at station platforms went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to appeal to commuters to refrain from indulging in such activities.

The DMRC used a nursery rhyme to drive home its point. "Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro," the DMRC said in a tweet. Along with the tweet, it also shared a poster which read, "Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making Reels in Metro? No Papa!" "Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro," read the footnote on the poster.