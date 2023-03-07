Holi 2023: Indian Railways Operating 196 Special Trains To Deal With Festive Rush

For the convenience of passengers and to lessen the holiday rush, the Railways is operating 491 runs of 196 special trains during Holi, the national transporter announced on Monday. According to them, these unique trains will connect important cities across the nation. For instance, these new special trains will transport passengers from various states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and others. It is to be noted that these trains will be operated along with mail and express trains already running.

It should be mentioned that Indian Railways runs these special trains around the holidays to accommodate more travellers. The busiest routes, such as Delhi-Patna, Bengaluru-Patna, Pune-Patna, Mumbai-Patna, and others, are given priority by the railways. However, the Holi special trains' services are not just offered along these lines; for the convenience of travellers, train frequency is also enhanced in other locations.

Also read: First Train For Agra Metro Project Arrives At Depot, Gets Distinct Yellow Colour

"In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 491 trips of 196 special trains."

"Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur- Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati- Ranchi, New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur- Bandra Terminus, Pune- Danapur, etc.," the Railways ministry said in a statement.

The Railways has also put into effect crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured, it said. Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers, it said.

Officers have been deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority, the Railways said. Measures have been taken for the frequent and timely announcement of the arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

With PTI Inputs