Good news for Hyderabad MMTS travellers! The first class ticket prices for Hyderabad MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) has been reduced by 50 per cent from today (May 5). This discount is applicable for first class single journey passengers only, as announced by the Ministry of Railways.

The decision has been taken to give respite to commuters who are facing the burden of rising fuel prices in India. After the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, RTC bus fares have also gone up and passengers are facing difficulties. At a time like this, reducing MMTS ticket prices seems to have brought relief to travellers.

Reduced ticket prices:

The MMTS first class ticket price for 1km-10km, which was earlier Rs 50, has now been reduced to Rs 25.

The MMTS first class ticket price for 11km-15km, which was earlier Rs 65, has now been reduced to Rs 35.

The MMTS first class ticket price for 116 km-25 km has been reduced from Rs 100 to Rs 55.

The MMTS first class ticket price for 26km-35km, which was earlier Rs 145, has now been reduced to Rs 85.

The MMTS first class ticket price for 36km-45km, which was earlier Rs 155, has now been reduced to Rs 90.

There are currently 86 MMTS trains running on the Greater Hyderabad Suburbs. These trains run for about 50 km between Secunderabad-Falaknuma-Lingampally-Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, said MMTS has reduced first-class ticket prices to provide cheaper travel along with faster services to suburban commuters. Travellers are urged to take advantage of this opportunity.