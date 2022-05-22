To carry out various development and maintenance works, a major traffic block will be undertaken by the Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone in Mumbai’s suburban sections today (May 22). The major traffic block will be undertaken between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations for carrying out the work of permanent diversions on Bridge Nos. 166 and 169. Due to this, more than 380 trains are fully cancelled, while 46 trains are partially cancelled, states IRCTC’s official website.

The block will be witnessed from 7 am to 3 pm on UP Main Line along with a 1-hour block on the mainline from 12:20om to 1:20 pm. Several Western Railway trains will be regulated at various stations, while some trains will provide additional halt for the benefit of passengers.

Check the full list of fully cancelled trains here:

12921 Mumbai Central – Surat Express

12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat Express

12995 Bandra Terminus Express- Ajmer Express

09143 Virar– Valsad MEMU

09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi MEMU

12922 Surat Express – Mumbai Central

12936 Surat – Bandra Terminus Express

09084 Dahanu Road – Borivali MEMU

Click HERE to check the full list

