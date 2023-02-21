topStoriesenglish2575654
Indian Railways: 41 Trains in Lucknow Division to Remain Cancelled Till March 3

The train will be cancelled on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomti Nagar-Malhaur route and the North Eastern Railway's yard remodelling work at Malhour, reports IANS.

Indian Railways cancelled up to 41 trains operated by the Lucknow Division and will continue to be cancelled through March 3, as per an official announcement. While some other trains would be rescheduled, nearly 24 other trains would be diverted. The decision was made in light of the North Eastern Railway's yard remodelling work at Malhour as well as the non-interlocking construction projects now being done on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomti Nagar-Malhaur route.

In the release, NER chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar stated that the following order will be in effect until March 3, or until the work is completed. "Some trains will remain completely cancelled till March 3, while others will be cancelled on specific days," added the CPRO.

Lucknow-Patliputra Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Express are Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express are among those that have been cancelled till March 3.

With Inputs from IANS

