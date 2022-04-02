हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways cancels 92 trains on 2 April, check the full list here

The reasons for the cancellation of the trains are operational issues affecting the railways in multiple states.

Indian Railways cancels 92 trains on 2 April, check the full list here
Image for representation

As per the latest update, Indian Railways has cancelled 92 trains for various issues and concerns surrounding railway operations. According to the IRCTC website,92 trains are fully cancelled today, while 21 are partially cancelled.

The list of the affected states includes Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal among others.

Also read: Hyderabad Metro to offer unlimited travel for Rs 59 on holidays

Here's a list of fully cancelled trains:

00979 , 03051 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 04305 , 04826 , 05091 , 05169 , 05170 , 05171 , 05172 , 05445 , 05446 , 05702 , 07520 , 07796 , 08264 , 08303 , 08665 , 08666 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739, 08740 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 14203 , 14204 , 14219 , 14220 , 14235 , 15709 , 15710 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248, 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22627 , 22628 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31811 , 31812 , 32211 , 33811 , 33812 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 34935, 36033 , 36034 , 37305, 37306, 37307 , 37308, 37309, 37316 , 37319, 37327 , 37330 , 37335, 37338, 37343, 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52965 , 52966

Check full list here

Indian RailwaysCancelled trainsCancelled train listIRCTC
