Indian Railways cancels 92 trains on 2 April, check the full list here

As per the latest update, Indian Railways has cancelled 92 trains for various issues and concerns surrounding railway operations. According to the IRCTC website,92 trains are fully cancelled today, while 21 are partially cancelled.

The list of the affected states includes Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal among others.

Here's a list of fully cancelled trains:

00979 , 03051 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 04305 , 04826 , 05091 , 05169 , 05170 , 05171 , 05172 , 05445 , 05446 , 05702 , 07520 , 07796 , 08264 , 08303 , 08665 , 08666 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739, 08740 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 14203 , 14204 , 14219 , 14220 , 14235 , 15709 , 15710 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248, 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22627 , 22628 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31811 , 31812 , 32211 , 33811 , 33812 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 34935, 36033 , 36034 , 37305, 37306, 37307 , 37308, 37309, 37316 , 37319, 37327 , 37330 , 37335, 37338, 37343, 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52965 , 52966

