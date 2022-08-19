To make train journeys more comfortable and convenient for rail passengers, Indian Railways is set to introduce air-conditioned second-chair car coaches on the Delhi-Ajmer JanShatabdi express train. With this initiative of Indian Railways, the waiting list of passengers will be reduced and more seats will be available for comfortable travel.

The North Western Railway authorities said that for the convenience of passengers, the Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Jan Shatabdi train service is being temporarily increased by 01 air-conditioned chair car and 01-second chair car class coaches.

From August 19-November 30, train number 12065/12066, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Jan Shatabdi rail service is being temporarily increased by 01 AC Sleeper class and 01-second chair car coaches.

Indian Railways has also started to install Vistadome coaches to give passengers the ehanced amenities that comes with the coach. Vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, large glass windows along with a Wi-Fi based system for passengers. The Indian Railways recently installed a Vistadome coach in the Jan Shatabdi Express running between Bhopal and Jabalpur.

With addition of this coach, passengers will be able to see the view of Narmada river bank, Tawa Dam in Itarsi, Satpura plains, Panchmarhi hill station, Joteshwar Temple in Gotegaon, Madan Mahal fort, and many more scenic views. Further, Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express on July 25 got its Vistadome coach for the first time.