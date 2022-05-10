हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways enhances Mumbai local trains pace; removes permanent speed restrictions

New bridges have been constructed with open steel girders to improve safety, mobility and allow Mumbai local trains to run at an enhanced speed. 

Image for representation

To boost railway infrastructure for the Mumbai suburban section, the Indian Railways’ Western Railway (WR) zone has planned to enhance and increase the speed of train services as soon as the permanent diversion between Vangaon – Dahanu Road division on down line in the Virar – Surat section is completed. 

“Due to dimensional infringement in the alignment of the existing tracks, the EMU locals had to be run with a speed restriction of 30 kmph on this section. However, with the re-alignment of the tracks by undertaking the work of permanent diversion, it is now possible to run the local trains with enhanced speed,” the Western Railway said in a statement. 

Due to the Mega block, the existing down line of the section was disconnected and connected to a new alignment with Over Head Equipment (OHE) along with new signals. The existing bridges No. 166 and 169 which were constructed on a screw pile foundation have been replaced.

Also read: Indian Railways introduces ‘Baby berth’ on THESE trains for mothers, check pics

New bridges have been constructed with open steel girders to improve safety, mobility and allow trains to run at an enhanced speed. 

Tags:
Indian RailwaysMumbai localsTrainsTrain speed
