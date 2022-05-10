Indian Railways has been continnouly increasing facilities to make train journeys more convenient for the passengers, however this time it took an initiative for women who travel with infants. The Northern Railways has introduced a separate 'Baby berth' for the infants on a seat in the train.

The Lucknow Railway of Northern Railway has given this new gift to women on Mother's Day. It has been started in Lucknow Mail, from Lucknow to New Delhi on May 9. As a pilot project, the Railways has installed this baby berth on two seats in the AC-3 coach of the train.

Delhi Division, Northern Railways introduces 'Baby Berth' on a trial basis in selected trains for facilitating mothers to comfortably sleep along with their infants. pic.twitter.com/0Jn6nExjgg — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Pictures of this baby berth have surfaced all over social media. The baby berth is paired with a normal seat. With the baby berths, women will get more space on the seat and can easily put their child to sleep. A stopper has been installed at the corner of the baby berth, as a preventive measure to ensure there is no danger to the baby of falling down.

Also read: Railways hike platform ticket prices in Mumbai to Rs 50 for next 15 days

The most special thing about this baby berth is that this seat can be folded under the seat when it is not needed. This seat has been installed only in the lower seat of the train. At present, the Railways has started this berth as an initiative and has been installed in only one train for now.

Live TV

#mute