Indian Railways: IRCTC cancels over 150 trains on October 18, Check full list here

Alert rail passengers, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel over 150 trains on October 18. Railway officials have decided to cancel trains due to various reasons including operational, and maintenance works, on tracks. A total of 207 trains are fully and partially cancelled, where 153 trains are fully cancelled, while 54 trains are partially cancelled. Further, railway officials have decided to reschedule 27 trains and divert 21 trains. Passengers travelling today are requested to check their trains' status before heading out for their respective train journeys. Also, there is a high possibility that IRCTC might cancel some trains tomorrow too.

The cancelled trains comprises trains running from cities like Pune, Pathankot, Satara, Phaltan and more. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Also read: Diwali 2022: Indian Railways announces festival special Rajdhani Train between New Delhi-Patna, check timings here

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains today (October 18):

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04493 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05171 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06441 , 06635 , 06636 , 06637 , 06638 , 06663 , 06664 , 06778 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06977 , 06980 , 07329 , 07330 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08317 , 08318 , 08527 , 08528 , 08665 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11120 , 11305 , 11306 , 11409 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17227 , 17228 , 17251 , 17629 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22124 , 22441 , 22442 , 22484 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36823 , 36825 , 36838 , 36840 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37825 , 37836.

Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains. Hence, passengers should double-check before setting out for journey.