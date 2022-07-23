THIS Delhi Metro station gets mural to commemorate Columbian independence day

A thematic mural painted on the wall of a Delhi Metro station building here was inaugurated to commemorate Colombia's 212th Independence Day. The artwork, a symbolic representation of the "common man and the working class around the world," was painted on the outside wall of Vasant Vihar Metro Station on the Magenta Line by renowned Colombian urban artist Laura Ortiz Hernández 'Soma Difusa.'

The mural was inaugurated jointly by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in collaboration with the Colombian Embassy in India. DMRC chief Vikas Kumar and Ambassador of Colombia to India Mariana Pacheco Montes, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The event was organized to commemorate the ongoing 212th Independence Day celebrations of Colombia, the DMRC said in a statement.

"This is a special occasion for us Colombians because it represents the values of our identity and Colombian culture. We thank Delhi Metro for providing us a platform for this noble cause," the Ambassador of Colombia was quoted as saying in the statement.

DMRC chief Kumar said the Delhi Metro has always tried to beautify its stations by promoting art, culture, and heritage. "The artwork at the Vasant Vihar station is a symbolic representation of the common man and the working class across the globe upon which the well-being of our environment and the human civilisation rests," the statement said.

