Indian Railways offering attractive fares to book whole train or a coach

Railways have now simplified the process, related to group ticket booking from the Railways, it has become very easy to book the entire train.

Image for representation

You won't have to worry about a reservation if you want to take the train for your marriage procession or go on a pilgrimage. Now the railway is giving the option of booking a whole for these purposes.

Railways have now simplified the process, related to group ticket booking from the Railways, it has become very easy to book the entire train. Passengers can make the booking from their nearest railway station only. Knowing this will make it easier for many people to travel.

According to reports, to book a train on the occasion of marriage, you have to go to the IRCTC website. It is to be noted that, 30 per cent extra money is to be paid on every ticket.

Also read: PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro line; check routes and ticket prices here

Apart from this, the Railways will have to deposit the fixed amount in one lump sum, which will be returned on completion of your journey. Service tax, GST and other taxes will not be included in this amount. You will have to pay separately for tax. 

On this special train, you will have to pay the charges according to the type of coach you demand. To get a rough idea Rs, 50,000 is to be paid for one coach. However, on booking a train with eighteen coaches, the amount becomes Rs 1 lakh. The taxes will be added later.

RailwaysIndian RailwaysCoach BookingTrain bookings
Good news for Delhiites, Ashram underpass to open from March 22

