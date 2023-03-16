Indian Railways: Shri Ramayana Yatra Tourist Train To Embark On April 7 - Check Details

Under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme, Indian Railways will flag off Shri Ramayana Yatra Tourist Train, which will take on an 18-day course from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi on April 7. The Deluxe AC Tourist Train will promote pilgrimage tourism, officials said. The train will cover prominent places associated with Ramayana and the life of Lord Rama. A few days back, Indian Railways flagged off the Garvi Gujarat Tourist Train from Safdarjung Railway Station, which was a part of the Ek Shreshtha Bharat Scheme, and the train took an 8-day long expedition. Now, the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra train’ embarks on its journey from the same station.

Shri Ramayana Yatra: Destinations & Route

The tour will be completed in 18 days. The first halt of this train will be Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple and Saryuaarti. Bharat Mandirat Nandigram follows next. The subsequent destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar wherefrom tourists shall be visiting Sita Ji’s birthplace and Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) which will be covered by road. Post Sitamarhi, the train proceeds for Buxar where the sightseeing would include Ramrekhaghat, and Rameshwarnath temple followed by a dip into the holy Ganga. The next destination is Varanasi where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, the Tulsi Mandir & Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir temples. On completion, the passengers would be taken to Prayagraj, Shringverpurand Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot.

Further, the next halt of the train will be Nasik wherein a visit to Trimbakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. Next destination after Nashik will be Hampi, the ancient Krishkindha city. Here the temple of Shri Hanuman's birthplace and other heritage and religious sites will be covered. Rameshwaram will be the next destination of this train tour. Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanuskodi are a part of the visit. The next halt is at Bhadrachalam where Sita Ram temple will be a part of the tour. The last stop is Nagpur before the train starts back on its return journey. Ramtek Fort & Temple, where Lord Rama is believed to have stopped over for resting while in exile, is the sightseeing site at Nagpur. The train returns back to Delhi on the 18th day of its journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7500 km in this entire tour.

Shri Ramayana Yatra: Ticket Price

A special tourist train has been launched in line with the Government of India initiative “DekhoApnaDesh” and “EkBharatShreshthaBharat” to promote domestic tourism, at a price of Rs. 1,14,065/- per person for 2AC and Rs.1,46,545/-for 1AC class cabin and Rs.1,68,950/-for1AC coupe. Package Price covers train journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, All meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, Travel Insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour. Bookings for this can be made via IRCTC’s official website.

Also read - Indian Railways To Develop Thrissur Station With Airport Like Infra, Gets Rs 300 Crore Budget

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train: Features & Amenities

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.