Passengers’ comfort comes as the top priority of Indian Railways and it is making changes in their schedules as per travellers requirements every now and then. In the last few months, Railway authorities have initiated many special trains to manage the passenger inflow. Now, to give passengers more comfort while travelling, the Indian Railways’ Northeastern Railway has decided to give the AC coaches of Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express Executive Class and Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express trains a new look.

These coaches will now have more comfortable seats with better amenities. The Northeastern Railways has decided to add an additional executive class coach to Tejas Express (82501/82502 Lucknow Jn.-New Delhi Jn.) from August 7 to August 15. Passengers travelling during Raksha Bandhan and Independence day will experience and enjoy the facilities offered by this coach.

Similarly, Gorakhdham Express will get upgraded coaches too. Train no.12555 Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express will soon be getting upgraded coaches. The coaches are being upgraded with an aim to provide better facilities and promote tourism while keeping environmental aspects in mind.

To give trains an artsy look, pictures of beautiful sceneries and historical importance have been installed in the AC first class coaches of Gorakhdham Express. These pictures have highlighted places like Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur, Ramgarh Tal Boating site, Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Gautam Buddha in Kushinagar and many more.

Along with pictures, new mats have been added in the Gorakhdham Express too to provide passengers a pleasant experience.