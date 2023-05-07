Indian Railways To Operate Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Soon, Details Here

Indian Railways plans to launch a Vande Bharat Express train operating between Patna and Ranchi. The train will be operated between the capital cities of the two states connecting Patna and Ranchi. This can be the 15th unit of the semi-high-speed train in India once it becomes operational. Furthermore, this will be the first train to be operated in Bihar and the second new-age train in the South Eastern Railway Zone.

The work to introduce the Vande Bharat train on multiple routes in India is underway. However, the details of the Patna-Ranchi train are yet to be finalised. Expectations are that the train will cover a distance of over 410 km between Patna and Ranchi via Agra. The train is speculated to complete the journey within 6 hours. Currently, the fastest train on the route is Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express which covers the distance in 7 hours and 55 minutes.

During its journey the train is expected to have stoppages at a few stations, including Gaya, Koderma, HazariBagh Road, Parasnath, and Bokaro Steel City. Following the pattern of Vande Bharat train on other routes, the train will be operated six days a week.

The Vande Bharat train is currently operational on 14 routes inlcuding New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express, Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express, Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Chennai- Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, Secundrabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, and Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express.