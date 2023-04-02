Indian Railways To Redevelop Gorakhpur Railway Station With 'Airport-Like' Facilities; Gets Rs 612 crore Budget

The Indian Railways will spend Rs 612 crore over the next five years to renovate Gorakhpur Railway station with amenities more in line with contemporary airports, reports IANS. It is to be noted that the city in UP is the home city of Yogi Adityanath. Officials claim that the railway station would be expanded to accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic over the next 50 years, from the current daily average of 92,750 passengers to 1.67 lakh. The project's tendering procedure will soon begin.

The renovated station will have a concourse of 63,000 sqm with a seating capacity for 3,500 passengers, an official said, reports PTI. During peak hour traffic, the station will be able to handle nearly 17,000 passengers. Currently, the facility caters to around 9,000 passengers. The main station building will be spread across a 17,900 sqm area, which will be double the size of the current area.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express On April 8; Check Details

Similarly, the second entry station building, which is currently spread on a 720 square metres area, will be expanded to 7,400 square metres. The station will have 44 lifts and 21 escalators.

According to project details of the Gorakhpur railway station, the parking area would accommodate 900 cars which will be double the number of cars parked now. A skywalk will also connect the metro station and bus station which will reduce the transit time from half an hour to 15 minutes.

"The main station building, having a 72-meter-wide concourse will have all passenger amenities in one place along with space for cafeterias and other recreational facilities. The station building`s architecture will reflect an amalgamation of old heritage and modern design," a senior railway official of the North Eastern Railway zone said.