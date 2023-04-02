PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express On April 8; Check Details

India is set to get the 12th Vande Bharat Express on the Secunderabad-Tirupati route. The semi-high-speed train on this route will be flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8. The inauguration of the train comes just one week after the Vande Bharat train was inaugurated on the Bhopal-New Delhi route. The news of the second high-speed train in the state was confirmed by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy through an announcement he made earlier. As per reports, the flag-off ceremony will take place at 11 am at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Based on the reports, the train schedule suggests the express will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations on its route. However, the inaugural train is going to stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, and Gudur stations.

The train, which will leave Secunderabad at 11.30 am, will make 10 stops along the way before reaching its ultimate destination of Tirupati Railway Station at 9 pm.

Similar to the previous Vande Bharat train between the Telugu-speaking states, the Secunderabad-Tirupati train will reduce the travel time between the two cities. The train is expected to cover a distance of 660.77 km in a span of 8 hours and 30 minutes. With this time the train is comparatively taking 3 hours and 20 minutes less.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is preparing to deploy the train on the routes from Jaipur to New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati, Patna-Ranchi, and Udhampur to Srinagar and Baramulla routes.

Currently, Vande Bharat Express is operational on 11 routes in India, including Bhopal-New Delhi, Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam.