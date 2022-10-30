Indian Railways to redevelop Secunderabad Junction Station, shares glimpse of MODERN design

Indian Railways is working towards modernising railway stations across India. To achieve this goal the organization is re-developing multiple stations covering multiple railway zones. Moving forward in the same direction, the Ministry of Railways shared the proposed design of the updated Secunderabad Junction Railway Station. The station will be developed with multiple modern facilities to provide better amenities to the passengers. Moreover, the glimpse shows the proposed design of the surrounding areas as well.

The photos of the Secunderabad Junction Railway station were shared by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways with the caption, "Hallmark of Transformation: Take a look at the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Secunderabad Junction Railway Station." The same pictures of the railway station were shared by Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy as well. The minister appreciated the proposed design in his tweet saying, "Telangana to get one of the most advanced state-of-the-art Railway Stations at Secunderabad."

Also read: Swiss Railway Company claims world record of longest train; Here's how it compares to India's Vasuki

The photos show an airport-like design for the station. Moreover, based on the photos the surrounding areas of the station will have an ample amount of greenery to give the station a lively look. The photos also show a bigger parking area for the vehicles that come to the railway station.

Hallmark of Transformation: Take a look at the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Secunderabad Junction Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/3Jhc5gkZzc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 29, 2022

The Ministry of Railways previously shared a glimpse of multiple development projects like Udaipur Railways station, Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station, and many others. In addition, the Indian Railways reported that 1,215 Adarsh Stations have been built to improve passenger amenities. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on August 5 that the Ministry of Railways has developed various plans for the improvement and attractiveness of Indian Railways stations, including the Model, Modern, and Adarsh Station Scheme.