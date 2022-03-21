हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to run summer special trains, check full list here

The ticket booking for these summer special trains at special fares started on March 19 at IRCTC’s official website.

Indian Railways to run summer special trains, check full list here
Image for representation

To manage the passenger inflow during the summer season, Indian railways will commence 96 summer special trains from next month. While talking about the booking system, the Railway officials said that ticket booking for these summer special trains started on March 19.

“The bookings for special train no. 01403/01404, 01405/01406, 01201/01202 and Superfast AC specials no. 01401 and 01019 on special charges began from March 19. Passengers can book their tickets on IRCTC’s official website, www.irctc.co.in,” a Railway official said. 

While issuing guidelines, Railway officials further noted that the passengers travelling in long-distance trains need to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their safety and the safety of others.

Also read: Who is Delhi Metro's new MD? Here's all you need to know about Vikas Kumar

The special trains will cover the distance between Pune-Jaipur/Karmali, Mumbai-Shalimar, Ahmedabad-Danapur, Bandra terminus- Nizamuddin, Howrah-Bhadrak, Jaipur-Hyderabad, Panvel-Prayagraj, and many more.

Also read: Pregnant wife gifts husband a Lamborghini Huracán supercar worth Rs 3.21 crore for THIS reason

Check full list HERE 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysSummer Special TrainsIRCTCTrains
Next
Story

Hyderabad Police initiates special drive against vehicles illegally using MP, MLA stickers

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: 26th day of war, see 25 big news