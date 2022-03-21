Indian Railways to run summer special trains, check full list here

To manage the passenger inflow during the summer season, Indian railways will commence 96 summer special trains from next month. While talking about the booking system, the Railway officials said that ticket booking for these summer special trains started on March 19.

“The bookings for special train no. 01403/01404, 01405/01406, 01201/01202 and Superfast AC specials no. 01401 and 01019 on special charges began from March 19. Passengers can book their tickets on IRCTC’s official website, www.irctc.co.in,” a Railway official said.

While issuing guidelines, Railway officials further noted that the passengers travelling in long-distance trains need to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their safety and the safety of others.

The special trains will cover the distance between Pune-Jaipur/Karmali, Mumbai-Shalimar, Ahmedabad-Danapur, Bandra terminus- Nizamuddin, Howrah-Bhadrak, Jaipur-Hyderabad, Panvel-Prayagraj, and many more.

