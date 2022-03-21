Pregnant wife gifts husband a Lamborghini Huracán supercar worth Rs 3.21 crore for THIS reason

An expectant mother in Malaysia gave her husband a Lamborghini worth Rs 3.21 crore (India price) as a gift of appreciation ahead of her delivery. Malaysian cosmetic guru Anes Ayuni Osma, 19, is due to give birth to her first child with husband Weldan Zulkefli. In recognition of the countless days and nights he will suffer without sleep once she gives birth and goes into her confinement period, which lasts for 100 days, she surprises her husband with a surprise present.

The video of her gifting a Lamborghini Huracán EVO to her husband went viral recently. We can see in the video that she takes him blindfolded into a car showroom so she can surprise her husband and give him a luxury supercar. As soon as her husband realises the situation, he burst into tears of joy after watching the supercar with a giant red bow.

Watch the video of gifting Lamborghini here!

He expressed his gratitude to her wife by hugging her. The Lamborghini Huracán EVO is priced at Rs 3.21 crore in India (ex-showroom).

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine which makes 638 PS of power and 565 Nm of torque. The powerful V10 engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and is available in RWD abs as in AWD. This supercar is capable to do 0-100 Km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 323 Km/h.

With inputs from agencies

