Indian Railways the world’s third-largest train network recently posted a picture on Twitter showing the evolution of trains along with the railways over time. The picture showed a collage of two pictures displaying the old and new cockpit of the trains. The tweet is receiving a lot of appreciation from the netizens. Moreover, based on the pictures, there is a significant change in the technology as well as management of the trains in the railway system. Moreover, the railways have experienced considerable expansion since its inception in 1853.

In the most recent past, the railways have witnessed significant changes in their rail network system as well as the equipment. One of the most recent developments includes the induction of the Vande Bharat trains into the railway system. It is to be noted that these trains are more advanced compared to the regular trains that the railways operate.

New India pic.twitter.com/z3qjHDZiaa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

Based on the earlier reports, the Indian government wants to induct 75 of these trains into the railway network by August 2023. According to the budget provision, a 16-coach Vande Bharat train is anticipated to cost Rs 120 crore. Moreover, these semi-high-speed rails are capable of travelling at an average speed of 160 kmph.

In addition, the rail network of the Indian railways has also been involved significantly in the complete electrification of various zones. To be specific, the Eastern Railway achieved complete electrification of the 2,848-kilometer network of Eastern Railways. Adding to it, they hard earlier achieved complete electrification of the Konkan Railway zone.

The development of the Indian Railways also includes technological developments. To name a few, there have been advancements in the Remote monitoring and management of the locomotive system (REMMLOT), tracking train status, SMART coaches, Data Science, use of QR codes, among others.

