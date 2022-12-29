Indian Railways tweets 'coach facelift' video, internet is divided: WATCH

Indian Railways is working on improving the railway infrastructure across the nation by modernising railway stations. And the effects of modernization seem to have rubbed off on the trains as well. Railway Ministry has tweeted a video showing a set of revamped coaches, calling it the "coach facelift initiative". The Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway has started the new initiative. Under the initiative, the organisation has revamped the traditional dual-tone coaches with arts embracing vibrant colours. Furthermore, bright, colourful lights have been used on the coaches for added visual appeal.

The video shared by Railway Ministry starts by showing the coaches covered in bright Red, Green, and Blue lights. Later on, the video moves into the coach to show the walls covered with regional art forms and murals. The murals in the coaches depict different stories with multiple kinds of art all over the walls of the train.

Also read: Mumbai Local Train: Railways to run 4 special trains on New Year's eve, check timings here

The Railway Ministry shared the video with the caption saying, "Uplifting your Travel Experience! A coach facelift initiative has been undertaken by the Sealdah Division of @EasternRailway, where coaches are being adorned with art. Catch a glimpse of a train that runs on the Sealdah-Bangaon section."

Uplifting your Travel Experience!



A coach facelift initiative has been undertaken by the Sealdah Division of @EasternRailway, where coaches are being adorned with art. Catch a glimpse of a train that runs on the Sealdah-Bangaon section. pic.twitter.com/9mfaajAxxb December 27, 2022

The 34-second video went viral on the internet and has received over 26,000 views and over 1,000 likes. Along with it, many social media users swarmed the comment section to appreciate the effort by the railway. One of the users commented on the post, saying, "Great initiative to showcase and save the rich Indian and sespecially regional culture in the form of art.I think trains on all local routes could be decorated like this and in other similar designs !!"

However, not everyone had similar views. Some of the social media users found the art unpleasant and expressed the same views in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Please!! Employ good and professional artists for this. Else leave it as is. This is not a facelift. It's a spoiler!!" While another user commented, "Gaudy Awful Claustrophobic... Graffiti Artists do better JobsDo, some Good Maintenance, n Improve Services n Coach Quality instead"