NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 160 trains on July 18, full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 160 trains today due to maintenance work and operational reasons, check full list HERE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
  • Indian Railways cancels over 160 trains
  • Train services are disrupted due to maintenance work and operational reasons
  • Railway authorities have further changed the sourced stations of 22 trains

Trending Photos

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 160 trains on July 18, full list HERE

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 160 trains today (July 18) due to maintenance work on several tracks and operational reasons across country. Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before setting out for their journey. Railway authorities have further changed the sourced stations of 22 trains and short terminated another 22 trains today. 

Most of the cancelled trains are said to be operating between Delhi-NCR, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam among others. 

Also read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train drivers to be trained with Japanese simulators

Check the full list of cancelled trains HERE

04754 Shri Ganganagar - Bhatinda Jn.

04755 Bhatinda Jn.- Shri Ganganagar

05334 Moradabad - Ramnagar

05366 Ramnagar - Moradabad

06977 Jaijon Doaba - Phagwara Jn. 

06980 Phagwara Jn.  - Jaijon Doaba

07520 Siliguri Jn - Malda Court

07594 Kacheguda - Nizamabad 

Also read: IRCTC introduces QR code payment for food on THESE trains, check details here

07854 Nanded - Nizamabad 

07906 Dibrugarh Town - Ledo 

07907 Ledo - Dibrugarh Town 

08167 Rourkela - Jharsuguda Jn.

08168 Jharsuguda Jn. - Rourkela

09072 Waghai - Bilimore Jn.

09108 Ekta Nagar - Pratapnagar

09109 Pratapnagar - Ekta Nagar

Many trains were partially canceleed too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible. 

Live TV

Indian RailwaysCancelled trainsIRCTCtrains todayRail passengers

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022