IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 160 trains today (July 18) due to maintenance work on several tracks and operational reasons across country. Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before setting out for their journey. Railway authorities have further changed the sourced stations of 22 trains and short terminated another 22 trains today.

Most of the cancelled trains are said to be operating between Delhi-NCR, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam among others.

Check the full list of cancelled trains HERE

04754 Shri Ganganagar - Bhatinda Jn.

04755 Bhatinda Jn.- Shri Ganganagar

05334 Moradabad - Ramnagar

05366 Ramnagar - Moradabad

06977 Jaijon Doaba - Phagwara Jn.

06980 Phagwara Jn. - Jaijon Doaba

07520 Siliguri Jn - Malda Court

07594 Kacheguda - Nizamabad

07854 Nanded - Nizamabad

07906 Dibrugarh Town - Ledo

07907 Ledo - Dibrugarh Town

08167 Rourkela - Jharsuguda Jn.

08168 Jharsuguda Jn. - Rourkela

09072 Waghai - Bilimore Jn.

09108 Ekta Nagar - Pratapnagar

09109 Pratapnagar - Ekta Nagar

Many trains were partially canceleed too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible.

