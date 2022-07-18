Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 160 trains on July 18, full list HERE
Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 160 trains today due to maintenance work and operational reasons, check full list HERE.
- Indian Railways cancels over 160 trains
- Train services are disrupted due to maintenance work and operational reasons
- Railway authorities have further changed the sourced stations of 22 trains
IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 160 trains today (July 18) due to maintenance work on several tracks and operational reasons across country. Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before setting out for their journey. Railway authorities have further changed the sourced stations of 22 trains and short terminated another 22 trains today.
Most of the cancelled trains are said to be operating between Delhi-NCR, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam among others.
Check the full list of cancelled trains HERE
04754 Shri Ganganagar - Bhatinda Jn.
04755 Bhatinda Jn.- Shri Ganganagar
05334 Moradabad - Ramnagar
05366 Ramnagar - Moradabad
06977 Jaijon Doaba - Phagwara Jn.
06980 Phagwara Jn. - Jaijon Doaba
07520 Siliguri Jn - Malda Court
07594 Kacheguda - Nizamabad
07854 Nanded - Nizamabad
07906 Dibrugarh Town - Ledo
07907 Ledo - Dibrugarh Town
08167 Rourkela - Jharsuguda Jn.
08168 Jharsuguda Jn. - Rourkela
09072 Waghai - Bilimore Jn.
09108 Ekta Nagar - Pratapnagar
09109 Pratapnagar - Ekta Nagar
Many trains were partially canceleed too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible.
