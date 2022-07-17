NewsRailways
Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 200 trains today, check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels a total of 246 trains were fully and partially cacelled today due to maintenance work, heavy rains, and protests, check details HERE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
  • Indian Railways cancel 246 trains on July 17
  • Train services were disrupted due to maintenance work, heavy rains and protests
  • Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before leaving

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways today (July 17) announced cancellation of several trains due to various reasons. A total of 246 trains were fully and partially cancelled by various Indian Railway zones. While train movements are affected due to maintenance and heavy rains in some states of the country, IRCTC has mentioned that today due to agitation at Secunderabad Railway station against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, several passenger train services have been affected drastically. 

Due maintenance and other construction work on rail tracks Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway are conducting Mega block and Jumbo blocks in Mumbai today. However, the special train services will run from Panvel and Kurla during the block. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR has witnessed heavy rains today which has lead to halts in trains services.

Further, today several incoming trains were regulated/short terminated at Secunderabad today at Cherlapally railway station and other stations. Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police personnel were deployed at Secunderabad station. 

Check full list of cancelled trains HERE

01539 Pune-Satara DMU 

01605 Pathankot-Jwalamukhi

01607 Pathankot-Baijnathpaprola 

03085 Azimganj Jn.-Nalhathi Jn.

05364 Kathgodam-Moradabad

Also read: Indian Railways shares glimpse of 'Modern' Muzaffarpur Station, check new design HERE

Also read: Mumbai local train update: Indian Railways to carry out Mega Blocks on July 17

Many trains were partially canceleed too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible. 

