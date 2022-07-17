After revealing the designs of Ludhiana and Visakhapatnam, Indian Railways shares a ‘glimpse’ of the to-be redeveloped Muzaffarpur Junction Railway station in Bihar. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has estimated the cost for the redevelopment of the Muzaffarpur railway station for Rs 400 crore.

The Muzaffarpur Railway station will be undergoing a revamped look soon and the station will be equipped with world-class airport-like amenities. The project will be redeveloped under the ambitious Railway redevelopment program through EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract model.

Majestic Makeover: Catch a glimpse of the proposed view of the to-be redeveloped Muzaffarpur Junction Railway Station, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/f87CcSof2F — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 16, 2022

The purpose behind redeveloping these stations is to give world-class amenities to the passengers, making their journey more convenient and comfortable. The redevelopment will include the construction of a new station building, a 108-meter wide air plaza over platforms, and provision for a second entry.

The revamped station will also include Wi-Fi facilities, a fire-fighting system, and grid connectivity SPV (solar photovoltaic) systems to reduce carbon footprint. Every station floor will be equipped with lifts and escalators The station is said to be completed within 36 months.

