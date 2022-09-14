Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 230 trains on September 14, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways: Over 230 trains were cancelled today due to maintenance and operational works on railway tracks. Paseengers who will be setting out for their respective train journeys are requested to check their trains' status before heading out. As per the update shared by the railway authorities, a total of 308 trains were cancelled where, 236 trains are fully cancelled, while 72 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after 214 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on September 13. Further, IRCTC have diverted several trains due to various reasons including derailment and natural disasters. About 20 trains were rescheduled and 49 trains were diverted due to several reasons including derailment and natural disasters.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Bhatinda, Shamli, Pathankot, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Baijnathpaprola, Sitapur, Delhi, Howrah, Ramnagar, Moradabad, and others. Every day, the railway department cancels few trains due to engineering and maintenance works to be held on railway tracks.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on September 14:

Passengers can check the status of their trains on IRCTC official website or NTES app.