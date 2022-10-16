IRCTC announces 'Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra' tour package with EMI options, check details here

It's that time of the year again when the festive season is just around the corner and the country is gearing up to celebrate Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath pooja after a two-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The festive season calls for a much-needed break from work and a ‘vacay’ with loved ones. Hence, for those who are planning a religious trip with loved ones during the festive season, Indian Railways has a budget-friendly trip idea for you. Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special, budget-friendly tour package for devotees, which will take them on a tour to explore the four Jyotirlingas. IRCTC’s ‘4 Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ is 7-nights and 8-days long and starts at Rs 15,150. Further, this tour package can be availed at EMI starting at Rs 536.

Further, the package includes all three meals (vegetarian), breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Passengers will be travelling via Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train. The destinations covered on this tour include religious places like Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Bet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach.

IRCTC took to Twitter to spread the word amongst pilgrims. “4 Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train started from 15.10.2022 to 22.10.2022. The package price for 07 nights and 08 days is only Rs 15,150/-” read the tweet.

Here's all you need to know about the IRCTC's 'Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra'

Duration of the trip:

The tour package is 7-nights and 8 days long, which includes a visit to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, a night stay at Dharamshala, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple, and much more. Further, the package includes all three meals (vegetarian), breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Passengers will be travelling via Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train. Boarding and De-boarding Points: Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, Virangana Laxmi Bai.

Cost of the trip:

The train journey will be in a sleeper class train where the price per person would be Rs 15,150.

How to book the Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train tour package:

Interested passengers can book this affordable train tour package through IRCTC's official website and for more information about the package, click HERE.