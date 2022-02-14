हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railways

IRCTC Big Update: Railways cancel 410 trains on Feb 14, check complete list

Before you set out for your journey today, please check the list and details of the cancelled trains on the official Indian Railways website. Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains!  

Image for representation

The Indian Railways has announced cancelling several trains that were to run on February 14. 379 trains fully and 31 trains partially cancelled by Indian Railways. As per sources, several train cancellations were announced due to various reasons. The list of the cancelled trains include Pune-Satara, Rampur-Azimganj, Kanpur-Rae Bareli and many more. 

Hence, before you set out for your journey today, please check the list and details of the cancelled trains on the official Indian Railways website. Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains: 

Read also: Train mishap averted, alert gateman’s timely intervention saves 300 passengers

To check the full list, click here

