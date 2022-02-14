IRCTC Big Update: Railways cancel 410 trains on Feb 14, check complete list

The Indian Railways has announced cancelling several trains that were to run on February 14. 379 trains fully and 31 trains partially cancelled by Indian Railways. As per sources, several train cancellations were announced due to various reasons. The list of the cancelled trains include Pune-Satara, Rampur-Azimganj, Kanpur-Rae Bareli and many more.

Hence, before you set out for your journey today, please check the list and details of the cancelled trains on the official Indian Railways website. Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains:

To check the full list, click here.

