IRCTC introduces AFFORDABLE air tour package to Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi; details here

Indian Railways: IRCTC launches AFFORDABLE air tour package to Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi for 4-nights, 5-days; Check dates, prices HERE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IRCTC introduces air tour package to Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi
  • The religious air tour package is 4N, 5D long
  • Check details of air tour package HERE

To make devotees immersed in the holy cities of India like Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi), Prayagraj, and Varanasi, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced an affordable air tour package for the pilgrims. This air tour package will cover all the prominent, and religious destinations in Uttar Pradesh including Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Annapurna Temple, Sankat Mochan Mandir, Kaal Bharav Mandir, Sarnath Mandir, Patalpuri Temple, Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir. Apart from these, the package includes visiting Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Ram Janmabhoomi, and Shri Kale Ram Temple. This air tour package is 4-nights, 5-days long, and will start on November 19. 

The air tour package includes the hotel stay and devotees will be staying in these hotels: Varanasi- Hotel Meadows Inn/ Hotel J S Residency or Similar, Prayagraj- Hotel Ravisha Continental/Hotel Galaxy View or Similar, Ayodhya- Hotel Krishna Palace or Similar. 

IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. "Seek the blessing & tap into spirituality with IRCTC's Holy Ayodhya with Kashi tour package for 5D/4N," read the tweet. 

Here's all you need to know about the Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi air tour package: 

Duration of the Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi air tour package: 

This air tour package is 4-nights, 5-days long and covers places like Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Annapurna Temple, Sankat Mochan Mandir, Kaal Bharav Mandir, Sarnath Mandir, Patalpuri Temple, Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir, Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Ram Janmabhoomi, and Shri Kale Ram Temple. This air tour package has two slots, November 19-23, or December 14-18. 

Cost of the Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi air tour package: 

How to book Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi air tour package: 

Interested passengers can book this affordable air tour package through IRCTC's official website and for more information about the package, click HERE

