NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

IRCTC introduces Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra train tour package at THIS price, Check details here

Indian Railways: IRCTC introduces Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra train tour package at affordable price, Check details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IRCTC introduces train tour package for devotees
  • This tour package covers Shirdi Sai temple, Shani temple and many more places
  • The tour is 4-nights and 5-days long

Trending Photos

IRCTC introduces Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra train tour package at THIS price, Check details here

Indian Railways is trying its best to boost tourism in the country by giving passengers the best services. Having said that, this time Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a special train tour package for devotees, which will cover Central India. This train tour package will cover all the prominent, religious, and heritage tourist destinations lying in Central India. IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. “Discover the prominent religious & heritage tourist destinations with IRCTC's 5D/4N tour package starting from Rs 18500/- onwards,” read the tweet. 

Here’s all you need to know about the IRCTC ‘Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra’ train tour package: 

The ‘Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra’ train tour package will take passengers to Shirdi Sai temple, Shani temple, and UNESCO world heritage site Ellora caves. Along with these places, Jyotirlinga, Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) & Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad) will also be covered as part of the itinerary.

Duration of the Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra tour: 

The ‘Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra’ train tour package is 4-nights and 5-days long and will start on October 17. The boarding facilities will be available from Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi), Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi. The total number of seats available for the tour is 600 and passengers will be given preference on a first-come-first basis. 

Also read: Indian Railways’ train crossing 13 arch bridge will make you AWESTRUCK: Watch video

Cost and facilities available for the Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra tour: 

The cost of the package includes train travel from the Bharat Gaurav train, night stays as per the category (standard and deluxe), onboard trains meals, Off-board meals (Restaurant/Hotels/Banquets/Packed), transfers and sightseeing, travel insurance, taxes and security on the train.

How to book:

Interested passengers can avail this special IRCTC tour package through IRCTC‘s official website and for more details, click HERE

Live Tv

Indian RailwaysIRCTC tour packageShiv-Shani-Sai yatratrain tourreligious tour package

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!