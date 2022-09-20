IRCTC introduces Shiv-Shani-Sai yatra train tour package at THIS price, Check details here

Indian Railways is trying its best to boost tourism in the country by giving passengers the best services. Having said that, this time Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a special train tour package for devotees, which will cover Central India. This train tour package will cover all the prominent, religious, and heritage tourist destinations lying in Central India. IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. “Discover the prominent religious & heritage tourist destinations with IRCTC's 5D/4N tour package starting from Rs 18500/- onwards,” read the tweet.

Here’s all you need to know about the IRCTC ‘Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra’ train tour package:

The ‘Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra’ train tour package will take passengers to Shirdi Sai temple, Shani temple, and UNESCO world heritage site Ellora caves. Along with these places, Jyotirlinga, Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) & Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad) will also be covered as part of the itinerary.

Duration of the Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra tour:

The ‘Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra’ train tour package is 4-nights and 5-days long and will start on October 17. The boarding facilities will be available from Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi), Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi. The total number of seats available for the tour is 600 and passengers will be given preference on a first-come-first basis.

Cost and facilities available for the Shiv-Shani-Sai Yatra tour:

The cost of the package includes train travel from the Bharat Gaurav train, night stays as per the category (standard and deluxe), onboard trains meals, Off-board meals (Restaurant/Hotels/Banquets/Packed), transfers and sightseeing, travel insurance, taxes and security on the train.

How to book:

Interested passengers can avail this special IRCTC tour package through IRCTC‘s official website and for more details, click HERE.