IRCTC launches tour package from Lucknow to Andaman Islands for THIS price

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recently introduced multiple tour packages taking care of the needs of travelers who want to have a vacation. Most recently, the organisation has launched a tour package wishing to travel from Lucknow to the Andaman Islands. The tour package covers the travellers for six days and five nights and multiple tourist spots like Kalighat Temple and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata along with places like Historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Corbyn Cove Beach, Samudrika Museum, and Sagarika Emporium along with multiple beaches.

The vacation for the tour package starts on September 23 and after the aforementioned duration ends on September 28. It is to be noted that the travel from Lucknow to the Andaman Islands will be via Kolkata. Furthermore, the traveller will travel from Lucknow to Kolkata via train. Later on. from Kolkata, the passengers will get a flight from Kolkata to the Andaman Islands. It is to be noted that the tour package includes breakfast and dinner. In addition, it also covers the travellers' lodging.

The price per person for the journey from Lucknow to Andaman is Rs 65,900. The price drops to Rs 53,785 (per person) for two people and to Rs 53,295 for a group of three. For a stay with parents, the package cost per child is Rs 49,335 (including beds) and Rs 46,620 (without beds).

Before this IRCTC had launched a similar tour package under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho Apna Desh initiatives covering passengers for six days and seven nights for a tour to South India. The package covered multiple destinations in the Southern part of the Indian peninsula like Padmanabhaswamy temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple, and Sri Kalahasti. The tour package had a cost of Rs 59,760 for a single person and Rs 47,190 for two.