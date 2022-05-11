The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently updated its online ticketing process. From now onwards, the users will have to get their phone numbers and email IDs verified before booking the rail tickets as a mandatory step. As per the new guidelines issued by IRCTC, the rules are applicable to those who haven’t booked their tickets online since the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to get your mobile numbers, e-mail IDs verified:

1) Go to the IRCTC website/app and click on the verification window

2) Enter your mobile number and email ID

3) You will then see an option for verification on the right. In case you want to change either of the two, you will find an ‘edit’ option on the left. If not, then you can continue with the verification

4) You will soon receive a one-time-password (OTP) for verification, enter the OTP to complete the registration

5) You can follow the same steps to register your email ID

How to book tickets once mobile number/email ID verification is done:

1) Visit the IRCTC’s official website and log in with your credentials

2) Enter source station, destination, date you want to travel and preferred coach

3) Select the most suitable train for your journey and click on ‘Book now’

4) Enter the required details: Passenger’s name, age, gender, food preference etc.

5) Click on ‘Make Payment,’ choose the mode of transaction and complete the process

6) You will get the confirmation from IRCTC on your registered mobile number and email ID

